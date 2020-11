Hockey East announces postponements for Nov. 27-29 men’s, women’s hockey games

Hockey East announced schedule updates Wednesday afternoon.

The women’s series between Holy Cross and New Hampshire scheduled for November 27-28 will no longer be played. Holy Cross and New Hampshire remain scheduled to play February 19-20.

Following earlier announcements from Northeastern and Maine, rescheduled games for all postponed contests involving those schools’ men’s and women’s teams will be announced at a later date.

The following games are all postponed:

Friday, November 27

Northeastern at UMass Lowell (men)

New Hampshire at Holy Cross (women)

UConn at Maine (women)

Saturday, November 28

UMass Lowell at Northeastern (men)

Maine at UConn (men)

Holy Cross at New Hampshire (women)

UConn at Maine (women)

Sunday, November 29

Maine at UConn (men)