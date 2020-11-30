North Dakota gets 22 first-place votes, stays atop USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Still without having played a game, North Dakota is again No. 1 in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, garnering 22 of 40 first-place votes.

Second-ranked Boston College earned 16 first-place nods, while No. 5 Minnesota and No. 6 Minnesota State each picked up a first-place vote.

Minnesota Duluth is No. 3 this week, followed by Denver at No. 4.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 30, 2020

Michigan, Massachusetts, Clarkson and UMass Lowell round out the top 10, respectively.

In addition, 14 other teams received votes outside the top 20.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.