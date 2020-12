The WCHA women’s conference announced Friday that Minnesota and Minnesota State will meet in a home-and-home WCHA league series Dec. 10-11.

Minnesota State will host Minnesota on Thursday, Dec. 10 in Mankato with the game streaming on FloHockey.tv.

The Gophers will host the second game of the series with the Mavericks on Friday, Dec. 11. That game will be streamed on BTN Plus.

Both games of the series are scheduled for a 6:07 p.m. CST start.