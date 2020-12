Minnesota State announced today that it would host Milwaukee School of Engineering in a two-game home nonconference series, Dec. 12-13 in Mankato, Minn.

The series replaces the previously scheduled nonconference home series with Northern Michigan set for Dec. 11-12 that was canceled last week.

The first game of the series with MSOE will be played Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6:07 p.m. CST with the second game slated for 4:07 p.m. CST on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Both games will stream on FloHockey.com.