North Dakota stays atop USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll with 27 first-place votes; No. 2 Boston College gets other 13

North Dakota remains at the top of the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll after garnering 27 first-place votes in the Dec. 7 rankings.

Second-ranked Boston College picked up the other 13 first-place votes.

Minnesota Duluth stays No. 3, followed by Minnesota, up one to No. 4, and Michigan, up two to sit No. 5 this week.

Minnesota State holds steady at No. 6, Clarkson is up two to No. 7, UMass Lowell rises two spots to No. 8. Denver tumbles five places to ninth, and Massachusetts falls two to No. 10.

Full USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 7, 2020

In addition, St. Cloud State enters the rankings at No. 13 this week, and Omaha is also in the rankings after being unranked, coming in at No. 18.

Fifteen teams outside of the top 20 also received votes this week from the voters.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.