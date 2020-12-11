Alaska Anchorage fundraising group passes $1 million in donations and pledges to save UAA hockey

Save Seawolf Hockey has collected donations and pledges worth more than $1 million to date, according to a news release sent Friday afternoon.

With about 65 days remaining to raise funds, the group continues to make good progress to keep the Alaska Anchorage hockey program in operation for many years to come.

Alaska Anchorage announced in November that it was opting out of the 2020-21 season after previously announcing in August the 2020-21 season would be its final season due to state funding.

Individual donors, alumni and Alaska-based businesses are stepping forward to save the program from elimination. The Eugene Giza Fund gave a $250,000 match, Paul and Leigh Bates donated more than $50,000, Northrim Bank donated $40,000, alumni Brian Kraft and Steve Bogoyevak each contributed $25,000 and a number of other donors stepped up to push the fundraising efforts over the $1 million mark.

A number of fundraising efforts are underway.

Split the pot

The Benton Bay Athletic Lions Club is hosting a split the pot with half of the proceeds going to a lucky ticketholder and the other half to Save Seawolf Hockey. As of Dec. 11, the pot was over $17,000. Buy tickets.

Text to donate

Text UAAHOCKEY to 41444 to make a donation. This is open to everyone.

Yard signs

Outdoor signs to support Seawolf hockey, gymnastics and skiing are available for a nominal donation. The signs were provided by the Benton Bay Athletic Lions Club. Funds collected for the yard signs will go directly to the desired sport’s fundraising efforts. Signs can be ordered on the Benton Bay Lions website.

Save Seawolf Hockey gear

Individuals can order Save Seawolf Hockey gear – hats, T-shirts, hoodies and more to show their support. All profits go directly to the fundraising efforts. Place an order.

Buy a car, donate to UAA hockey

Lithia Kia of Anchorage will donate $100 to Save Seawolf Hockey for each vehicle sold between Dec. 15, 2020 and Feb. 15, 2021.

Alumni game

A rivalry game between UAA alumni and UAF alumni is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 9 in Anchorage. The location has not yet been finalized and game will be live-streamed in order to comply with the municipality of Anchorage’s health mandates regarding gathering size limitations.

Virtual silent auction

A virtual auction will take place Jan. 6-16 with proceeds benefitting UAA hockey, gymnastics and skiing. Details will be available through the Save Seawolf Hockey website.