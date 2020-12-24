Hockey East picks: Dec. 26 – 28

Another week another whole bunch of cancellations, but there is some post-Christmas hockey to be had with a series and a single this weekend.

Jim last week: 3-1-1

Jim to date: 12-4-3

Marisa last week: 3-1-1

Marisa to date: 9-7-3

No. 12 Northeastern vs Vermont (Sat. and Sun. at Vermont)

Northeastern battled to a tie last weekend against Providence before dropping a 5-0 loss against a Friars team that found its groove. The Huskies are still without some of their best talent in Edmonton, but Vermont is yet to get a footing on the season. Could be another tough week for the Catamounts.

Jim’s picks: NU 4, UVM 1; NU 3, UVM 2

Marisa’s picks: NU 4, UVM 1; NU 3, UVM 1

Providence at UConn (Mon. at UConn)

Even without some of their key pieces — including behind the bench — Providence responded nicely to their bad season-opening defeats to Boston College. UConn, meanwhile, has had an absolute gauntlet to start the year between the Eagles and UMass, with just a win over BC and a tie with the Minutemen. They’re looking forward to a less rigorous schedule for certain, but it might be bad luck the Huskies have to deal with a Providence team finding its identity.

Jim’s picks: PC 3, UConn 2

Marisa’s picks: PC 4, UConn 3