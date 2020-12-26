NCHA announces men’s, women’s hockey conferences to resume play with 2021 schedule due out early January

In an announcement Wednesday, NCHA membership has endorsed a plan for a resumption of competition during the 2021 winter season.

“The NCHA is committed to doing its best to provide a quality student-athlete experience in a manner that is safe for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, campuses, and local communities,” reads a statement from the conference.

A conference schedule for the women’s and men’s divisions — minus St. Norbert — is being finalized and set to be made available to the public in early January 2021.

St. Norbert announced earlier this week that its men’s and women’s teams would not take part in the 2020-21 season.