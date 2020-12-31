Due to positive COVID test, Holy Cross men’s hockey team pauses activities, postpones AIC, Army games

Due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the Tier 1 group, the Holy Cross men’s hockey team will pause all activities until further notice.

The program will follow all COVID-19 isolation and quarantine protocols and will postpone games against AIC (Jan. 2-3) and Army West Point (Jan. 6).

Potential makeup games will be announced at a later date.

The Tier 1 designation consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and/or face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition, including student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.