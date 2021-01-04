Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: January 4

(1) Wisconsin at Minnesota State

On Saturday, Makenna Webster and Casey O’Brien each scored their first career goals and Sydney Langseth scored for the Mavericks to make it 2-1 Wisconsin after two periods. Brittyn Fleming tied it up for Minnesota State midway through the third, but Daryl Watts scored with less than four minutes in the game to give the Badgers a 3-2 win. In game two, Brette Pettet’s goal with six minutes left in the game was the only tally, but it was enough to give Wisconsin a weekend sweep.

Maine at (3) Northeastern

The first game in this series was postponed and then rescheduled for Monday at 4 pm Eastern. On Sunday, Aerin Frankel tied a program record by earning her 20th career shutout in Northeastern’s 3-0 win. Skylar Fontaine, Brooke Hobson and Ani Fitzgerald all scored for the Huskies in the win.

Bemidji State at (4) Ohio State

On Friday, Jenna Buglioni and Gabby Rosenthal scored in the first to put Ohio State up 2-0. Mak Langei cut the lead in half with a goal in the second to make it 2-1, but late in the third, the Buckeyes pulled away with another goal from Buglioni and an empty net tally from Jennifer Gardiner. Saturday’s game was similarly close as goals from Paetyn Levis and Tatum Skaggs in the first put OSU up 2-1. Lindsey Featherstone lit the lamp for the Beavers. From there, the Buckeyes took control. Gardiner scored twice, Skaggs added a second goal and Buglioni and Riley Bregman each lit the lamp to give Ohio State the decisive 7-1 win and weekend sweep.

Adrian at (10) Mercyhurst

Summer-Rae Dobson, Liliane Perreault and Sara Boucher scored to put Mercyhurst up 3-0 heading into the final frame. Adrian responded with goals by Kaleigh Codorette and Callie Wollschlager in the third, but they could not complete a comeback as the Lakers took this exhibition game 3-2.

LIU at Quinnipiac

Grace Markey scored twice and Laura Lungblad, Maddy Samoskevich and Kate Reilly each added a goal and an assist to lead the Bobcats to a 6-0 win on Sunday. Alexa Hoskin also scored for Quinnipiac in the win.

Holy Cross at Vermont

Olivia Kilberg, Ellice Murphy, Kristina Shanahan and Corinne McCool each scored on Friday as the Catamounts won 4-0 in the first game of the weekend series. On Saturday, six different players scored for Vermont as they won 6-1 and earned a sweep. Sofia Smithson scored her first career goal to spoil the shutout.