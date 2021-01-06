Canisius-RIT men’s hockey game scheduled for Jan. 6 postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving Canisius

Officials from Canisius, RIT and Atlantic Hockey announced Wednesday that tonight’s hockey game between the Golden Griffins and the Tigers has been postponed due to COVID-19 related protocols and contact tracing among Tier 1 members of the Canisius hockey program.

The status of the other scheduled games between the two teams this week (Friday in Rochester, Sunday in Buffalo) will be determined later today as Canisius continues to work through COVID-19 protocol and further contact tracing within its program.

More information will be announced by both schools as it becomes available.