ECAC Hockey Picks: Jan7-10

Last week: 0-2-2

Overall: 9-9-3

St. Lawrence vs. Colgate

This series features two of the better rookies in the league so far in St. Lawrence’s Greg Lapointe and Colgate’s Alex Young. But I think this matchup will come down to the goaltending. The Saints Emil Zetterquist was named the league’s goalie of the week after an outstanding series at Quinnipiac, while the Raiders haven’t gotten complete production from their goaltending. The Saints should be in good shape if Zetterquist can repeat last week’s effort.

Thursday 5 p.m. at Colgate: Colgate 2-1

Saturday 7 p.m. at St. Lawrence: St. Lawrence 3-2

Sunday 5 p.m. at Colgate: St. Lawrence 3-1

Clarkson at Quinnipiac

The Bobcats’ four-game winning streak came to an end last weekend, while the Golden Knights only have one loss in their last six games. This is a tough series to pick as these teams are almost mirror images of each other: both are 6-3-1 and have scored 38 goals on the season. But Quinnipiac and goalie Keith Petruzzelli have been a little bit better defensively thus far, although Clarkson freshman Ethan Haider had a strong weekend in the Knights’ series against Colgate last weekend. I’ll give an edge to the Bobcats because they are at home, but it wouldn’t shock me to see Clarkson take the series either.

Friday 7 p.m.: Quinnipiac 4-3

Saturday 7 p.m.: Quinnipiac 4-2

Sunday p.m.: Clarkson 3-2