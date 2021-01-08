Canisius pauses all hockey activities due to positive COVID-19 test among Tier 1 personnel

Canisius has paused all hockey team activities following a positive coronavirus test result among the program’s Tier 1 personnel.

Tier 1 individuals include student-athletes, coaches, managers and selected support staff.

The results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is being conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

The Canisius men’s team is following all institutional and Erie County COVID-19 protocols. The college, in cooperation with the Erie County Department of Health, are conducting contract tracing and will take all appropriate measures.

As a result of this pause, the Golden Griffins have postponed all games scheduled until Jan. 16. The affected games include matchups with RIT (Jan. 8 and 10), Mercyhurst (Jan. 12) and Robert Morris (Jan. 14 and 16).

Canisius is scheduled to return to action Jan. 19 with a home game versus RIT.