Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: January 11

(4) Ohio State at (1) Wisconsin

In game one, Paeytn Levis opened the scoring early in the second to put Ohio State up 1-0. Wisconsin responded midway through the third on a pretty passing play from Brette Pettet to Sophie Shirley to Daryl Watts to tie it up. Nicole LaMantia took the puck in on net and managed to squeak the puck through Andrea Braendli’s legs to score the game-winner and give the Badgers a 2-1 win. On Saturday, Ohio State outshot the Badgers 38-24 and earned a weekend split with an overtime goal from Liz Schepers to take the 2-1 victory. The Buckeyes once again got on the board first, this time with a power play goal from Riley Brengman midway through the second. Wisconsin responded with a goal from Watts with fewer than five minutes left in the game. Just 62 seconds into the extra frame, Schepers was able to slide home a loose puck in the crease to give OSU the win.

St. Cloud State at (2) Minnesota

These two teams added a third game to this series this week, so the first game was Thursday. The teams played a close back and forth until SCSU’s Olivia Cvar lit the lamp with a power play goal with less than two minutes left in the second. The goal kicked the Gophers into gear and Grace Zumwinkle scored less than two minutes into the final frame. She found the back of the next again late in the period to give Minnesota the 2-1 win. On Saturday, the Gophers did all their damage in the first period. Catie Skaja and Taylor Heise each scored and then Abbey Murphy added two more to make it 4-0 at the first intermission. Laura Kluge scored for the Huskies in the second, but it was not enough as Minnesota took game two 4-1. In the third game of the weekend, Heise scored :33 into the game and did not look back. She tallied a hat trick and Taylor Wente added a goal to make it a 4-0 win and three game sweep for the Gophers.

New Hampshire vs. (3) Northeastern

In the first game, Katie Cipra put Northeastern up 1-0 in the first and Katy Knoll doubled their lead in the second. Brianna Brooks cut the lead to make it 2-1, but Tessa Ward’s short-handed goal in the final minute ensured the 3-1 2in for Northeastern. On Saturday, Nicole Kelly’s goal midway through the first had UNH up after one. Brooke Hobson’s power play goal in the second tied the game up and Alina Mueller’s goal early in the third gave Northeastern the 2-1 lead. Chavone Truter scored with three minutes to go in the game to force overtime. Paige Rynne was the only player to score in the shootout to give New Hampshire the win. Ava Boutilier made 30 saves in the game for UNH.

Quinnipiac at (5) Colgate

Nemo Neubauerova scored in the second to give Colgate a 1-0 lead on Saturday. Danielle Serdachny, Neubauerova and Darcie Lappan each scored in a four minute span late in the third to extend the lead and give the Raiders a 4-0 win. On Sunday, it was Serdachny who scored twice to lead Colgate to the win. Rosy Demers and Lappan also scored. Lexie Adzija was the goal scorer for Quinnipiac in the loss.

(7) Providence vs. Holy Cross

There was a flurry of goals to close out the first period in this game. Caroline Peterson scored for Providence to put them on the board first, but Holy Cross responded two minutes later with a goal from Bryn Saarela and another two minutes later took the 2-1 lead thanks to Lilly Feeney. Hayley Lunny scored in the second to tie it up for the Friars and they pulled away to earn the win in the third. Lindsay Bochna, Bailey Burton and Laurent DeBlois all scored for Providence in the third to give them a 5-2 win.

(8) Boston College vs. Merrimack

Dominka Laskova scored on the power play to put Merrimack on the first. But Boston College responded with five straight goals. Deidre Mullowney, Willow Corson, Alexie Guay, Gaby Roy and Savannah Norcross all lit the lamp. Late in the third, Kiki Roust and Katie Kaufmann scored power play goals for the Warriors to make it 5-3, but they weren’t able to complete the comeback and BC took the win. In game two, Cayla Barnes, Olivia Finocchiaro and Jillian Fey all scored for the Eagles to make it 3-0 Boston College. Courtney Maud scored in the third for Merrimack, but BC took the 3-1 win and weekend sweep.

(10) Mercyhurst vs. RIT

Taylor Liotta won her first collegiate game, while sophomore Hana Solinger scored her first collegiate goal to lead RIT to their first win of the season and first win over Mercyhurst in more than two years. The Lakers responded in the second game to earn a 4-0 win and series split. Alexa Vasko, Sara Boucher, Chantal Ste-Croix and Megan Korzack all scored for Mercyhurst in the win.