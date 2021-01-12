Hockey East announces schedule changes for men’s, women’s games Jan. 12-17

Hockey East announced Tuesday schedule updates for men’s and women’s teams.

Boston College’s men’s team is now scheduled to play a home-and-home series with Northeastern on January 15-16. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. and air live on NESN.

Massachusetts is now scheduled to play a home-and-home series with Boston University on January 15-16. Friday’s UMass home game begins at 4:30 p.m. on NESN+ while Saturday’s game at Walter Brown Arena begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Merrimack women’s team is now scheduled for a home-and-home series with Providence on January 15 and 17.

Maine’s women’s team is now scheduled to play two games at Vermont on January 15-16.

The men’s series between Maine and Providence on January 15-16 will now take place at Providence.

The men’s series between Vermont and Merrimack will now take place January 16-17 at Merrimack.

The women’s series between Boston University and Northeastern will not be played as scheduled.

UMass Lowell’s program will not compete as scheduled this weekend.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, January 12

Providence at Northeastern (women) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Wednesday, January 13

Massachusetts at Providence (men) – 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)

Friday, January 15

Holy Cross at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN+)

UConn at New Hampshire (women) – 3 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn (men) – 3 p.m.

Maine at Providence (men) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN)

Providence at Merrimack (women) – 4 p.m.

Boston University at Massachusetts (men) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Maine at Vermont (women) – 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Saturday, January 16

Maine at Providence (men) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN)

UConn at New Hampshire (men) – 5 p.m.

Massachusetts at Boston University (men) – 5:30 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack (men) – 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn (women) – 6 p.m.

Maine at Vermont (women) – 6 p.m.

Boston College at Holy Cross (women) – 6:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Boston College at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Sunday, January 17

Merrimack at Providence (women) – 1 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.