NCAA announces winter sports national tournaments, including D-III men’s, women’s hockey, will be at predetermined sites

The NCAA announced Monday that it will have predetermined sites for all winter national tournaments, including Division III men’s and women’s hockey.

For D-III men, the timeline is as follows:

First Round (one game): Thursday, March 18

Quarterfinals (four games): Saturday, March 20

Semifinals (two games): Thursday, March 25

Final: Friday, March 26

Bids may propose host variations that: 1) combine rounds (e.g., first round and quarterfinals); 2) host more than one quarterfinal game at the same site; 3) accommodate hosting all nine teams for the entirety of the championship within the same venue; or 4) offer more than one venue in same locale.

The D-III women’s tournament will be all at one site:

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 19

Semifinals: Saturday, March 20

Final: Monday, March 22

No word yet on what this announcement means for Division I men’s and women’s hockey.