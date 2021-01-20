Northern Michigan-Alabama Huntsville series Jan. 22-23 postponed due to UAH pausing all hockey activities

The WCHA announced Wednesday that the Jan. 22-23 WCHA series between Northern Michigan and Alabama Huntsville in Huntsville has been postponed due to a COVID-19-related pause in team activities at Alabama Huntsville.

Rescheduling details for the series will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the Jan. 22-23 Ferris State-Minnesota State series has been shifted to Jan. 23-24 in Mankato, Minn., due a delayed test result at Ferris State this week. Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 5:07 p.m. CT start time. Sunday’s contest is set for a 3:07 p.m. CT puck drop.

Both games will air on FloHockey.tv.