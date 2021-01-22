NCHC picks Jan. 22-24

Matthew tied me last week on the first night of play, but I picked up a game overall on the week. We were both dismal last week though, as I went 2-4 and Matthew was 1-5. On the year, I am I am 22-16-6, while Matthew is 20-16-6.

This is the first full weekend of action in conference play this year.

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 22-23



Miami at St. Cloud State

Candace: Miami is better than expected, but so is St. Cloud, and the Huskies have home ice. I think this is a sweep. St. Cloud State 4-1, 3-2

Matthew: Miami can’t wait too long if it’s going to make a bigger push to get into the home-ice spots in the league standings, but I’m not seeing anything other than a SCSU sweep here. St. Cloud State 3-1, 3-1

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 23-24

Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth

Candace: I think being at home and having a couple weeks off will have helped Duluth regroup after the Bulldogs struggled against St. Cloud. Also, Western hasn’t always been the best on the road. Minnesota Duluth 4-2, 3-2

Matthew: I kind of went out on what I felt was a limb picking Western to split against St. Cloud State, and it worked out because I picked up a game on Candace. Am I going for it again here? Yep. Minnesota Duluth 3-1, Western Michigan 3-1

Denver at Omaha

Candace: Denver has been very inconsistent, sometimes looking like one of the top teams in the country and then struggling the next night out. Omaha played well last week against CC, and this should be a split. Omaha 4-2, Denver 4-2

Matthew: UNO picked up a sweep on the road after a difficult month due in part to COVID protocols. I don’t see the winning streak continuing here, but keep an eye out for the Mavericks. Omaha 3-2, Denver 3-2

Colorado College at North Dakota

Candace: North Dakota will be focuses and want to do well in front of home fans, even if it isn’t the usual 11k crowd. North Dakota 4-1, 3-1

Matthew: It’s tough to see this series going much differently than the teams’ first one two weeks ago, and UND will be pumped to play in front of home fans. North Dakota 4-1, 4-1