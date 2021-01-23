Saturday round-up: BC’s York hits another milestone, winning 1,100th game as No. 1 Eagles hold off UConn, 4-2

When you already hold the record for most wins as a college hockey coach and are the only person to have won 1,000 games behind the bench, there may not feel like there are many milestones remaining.

But on Saturday afternoon, Boston College’s Jerry York hit his next career benchmark with a 4-2 win over Connecticut, the 1,100th victory of his coaching career.

Playing UConn, York was facing his former long-time assistant, Mike Cavanaugh, on the opposite bench. And while Cavanaugh and company delayed the milestone by a day, rallying from two goals down late on Friday to earn a 3-3 tie, even a late comeback on Saturday couldn’t deny the veteran bench boss number 1,100.

Just like Friday, BC led, 3-1, into the game’s final minutes on goals by Harrison Roy, Casey Carreau and Marc McLaughlin.

But just like Friday, the Huskies pulled within a goal with 4:01 left on a Jake Flynn tally.

This day, though, Jack St. Ivany was able to find the empty net to close out the game and give York 1,100 wins and the Eagles a 9-2-1 mark to move to first place in Hockey East.

No. 14 Clarkson 1, No. 10 Quinnipiac 1 (F/OT; Clarkson wins shootout, 1-0)

Saturday was like deja vu all over again for No. 14 Clarkson and No. 10 Quinnipiac.

For the second straight game, the two clubs skated to a 1-1 tie through regulation and 3-on-3 overtime. But opposites of Friday, it was Clarkson that found a way to claim the extra standings point, earning a shootout victory as Nick Tsekos was the only skater to score while goaltender Ethan Haider (14 saves) stopped all three shots he faced.

Ethan de Jong scored Quinnipiac’s only goal at 13:48 of the second and that looked like it might be enough for the Bobcats as goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (26 saves) was solid in net.

But Clarkson’s Mathieu Gosselin found the equalizer with 40.7 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.

The two clubs will play their third game of the weekend and sixth-and-final game of the regular season against one another on Sunday.

Mercyhurst 7, No. 17 Robert Morris 5

The host Lakers scored four goals in less than 12 minutes in the second period but still needed Jonahtan Bendorf’s tally with 12:25 remaining to break a 5-5 tie as Mercyhurst upset No. 17 Robert Morris to take five-of-six Atlantic Hockey points from the Colonials on the weekend.

Seven different players scored for the Lakers while goaltender Hank Johnson finished the game with 44 saves to earn the victory.

Robert Morris led, 2-1, through two periods but fell behind, 5-2, when the Mercyhurst offense came alive in the first half of the second.

The Colonials, though, had a big response with three goals in the final 6:22 of the frame to draw even.

Despite combining for 10 goals in the first two frames, only Bendorf and Mercyhurst’s Paul Maust scored in the third, the latter coming into an open net.