Hockey East announces schedule changes for men’s, women’s games scheduled Jan. 29-Feb. 2

Hockey East announced Wednesday evening schedule updates for upcoming men’s and women’s conference games.

The women’s game between Merrimack and Northeastern on Friday, January 29 will now begin at 3:30 p.m. and air on NESN in New England, TSN2 across Canada, and streamed on SportsLive outside New England. Additionally, Saturday’s game between the two teams will now begin at 3 p.m.

Boston College and UConn’s women’s teams are now scheduled for a home-and-home series on January 30-31, with both games beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday game’s from Boston College will be aired live on NESN in New England and streamed on SportsLive outside the region.

Boston College and Northeastern’s men’s teams are now scheduled to play a single game on Tuesday, February 2 at 7 p.m. at Matthews Arena. The game will air live on NESN+ in New England and streamed on SportsLive elsewhere.

The men’s and women’s series between Boston College and Boston University will not be played as scheduled.

Due to a rise in positive COVID-19 tests, Boston University announced an immediate pause on Wednesday of all athletic activities for the remainder of January.

Friday, January 29

UConn at Merrimack (men) – 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern (women) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN, TSN2)

New Hampshire at Providence (women) – 6 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

UMass Lowell at Massachusetts (men) – 8 p.m.

Boston University at Boston College (men) – will not be played

Boston College at Boston University (women) – will not be played

Saturday, January 30

UConn at Boston College (women) – 3 p.m. (NESN)

Merrimack at UConn (men) – 3 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack (women) – 3 p.m.

Massachusetts at UMass Lowell (men) – 7 p.m.

Providence at New Hampshire (women) – 7 p.m.

Boston University at Boston College (women) – will not be played

Boston College at Boston University (men) – will not be played

Sunday, January 31

New Hampshire at Providence (men) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN)

Boston College at UConn (women) – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, February 2

Boston College at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)