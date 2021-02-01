Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look at the games and news of the past week.

Two coaching milestones were reached: 400 career wins for Minnesota Duluth’s Scott Sandelin and 250 for Bentley’s Ryan Soderquist.

Idle Boston College stays at No. 1, while Minnesota was rewarded for its sweep of Ohio State and North Dakota dropped a spot after a split with Omaha.

Bemidji State is back on peoples’ radar after going 5-2-2 in their last nine.

Bowling Green returns to the win column with a sweep of Michigan Tech.

UMass sweeps rival UMass Lowell with goalie Filip Lindberg allowing just two goals in his last four games.

Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield had a big weekend and has 14 goals and 14 assists in 18 games.

AIC, at 13-3, picked up three wins on the week.

And UConn and Providence had Hockey East weekend sweeps.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.