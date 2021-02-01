Game times adjusted for pair of upcoming WCHA women’s hockey series involving Minnesota

Game times for two WCHA women’s series between Ohio State and Minnesota and Minnesota and Bemidji State have been adjusted.

Start times for the Ohio State at Minnesota series on Feb. 12-13 will be 4:07 p.m. CT on Feb. 12 and 1:07 p.m. CT on Feb. 13. Both games will be played at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis and will stream on BTN Plus.

Start times for the Minnesota at Bemidji State series slated for Feb. 19-20 will be 6:07 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 and 3:07 p.m. CT on Feb. 20. Both games will be played at the Sanford Center in Bemidji and will stream on FloHockey.tv.