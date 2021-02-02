Hockey East announces men’s, women’s game schedules for Feb. 5-9

Hockey East announced today the men’s and women’s game schedules for Feb. 5-9.
Friday, February 5
Boston College at Boston University (women) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN+)
Maine at UConn (women) – 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Holy Cross (women) – 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.
UConn at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m.
Boston University at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)
Providence at New Hampshire (women) – 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 6
Providence at Merrimack (men) – 2 p.m.
Maine at UConn (women) – 3 p.m.
Holy Cross at Northeastern (women) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN)
UMass Lowell at New Hampshire (men) – 5 p.m.
Boston College at Boston University (men) – 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Providence (women) – 7 p.m.
Boston University at Boston College (women) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)
Sunday, February 7
Merrimack at Providence (men) – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, February 9
UConn at UMass Lowell (men) – 5 p.m. (NESN)
Vermont at Merrimack (women) – 6 p.m.
Massachusetts at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m.