Hockey East announces men’s, women’s game schedules for Feb. 5-9

Hockey East announced today the men’s and women’s game schedules for Feb. 5-9.

Friday, February 5

Boston College at Boston University (women) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Maine at UConn (women) – 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Holy Cross (women) – 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.

UConn at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m.

Boston University at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Providence at New Hampshire (women) – 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 6

Providence at Merrimack (men) – 2 p.m.

Maine at UConn (women) – 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at Northeastern (women) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN)

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire (men) – 5 p.m.

Boston College at Boston University (men) – 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Providence (women) – 7 p.m.

Boston University at Boston College (women) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Sunday, February 7

Merrimack at Providence (men) – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, February 9

UConn at UMass Lowell (men) – 5 p.m. (NESN)

Vermont at Merrimack (women) – 6 p.m.

Massachusetts at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m.