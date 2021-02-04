Pandemic forcing women’s hockey NCAA Division I national tournament to potentially be played in Erie, Pa.

Due to the unique circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved consolidating the NCAA Division I bowling, women’s volleyball and women’s hockey national championships to one location each in the spring of 2021.

The changes are based on the medical guidance of converting all rounds of the championships to predetermined sites and reducing the overall number of sites.

All eight teams participating in the women’s hockey NCAA tournament would travel to Erie, Pa., to compete at Erie Insurance Arena March 15-21.

Selections for the championship would be announced March 7.

Two of the quarterfinal games would be conducted March 15, while the remaining two quarterfinal games would be held March 16.

The semifinals of the women’s Frozen Four would take place March 19, followed by the national championship game March 21.

The proposal still has to be approved by the NCAA Division I Council.