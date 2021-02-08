Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: February 8

(1) Wisconsin at (2) Minnesota

On Friday, the Badgers overcame a 3-1 third period deficit to take a 4-3 overtime win. The Gophers went up 2-0 by early in the second thanks to goals from Madeline Wethington and Grace Zumwinkle. Daryl Watts responded late in the second to cut the lead in half. Six minutes into the third, Crystalyn Hengler scored on the power play to make it 3-1 Gophers. Three minutes later, Caitlin Schneider cut the lead to 3-2. Wisconsin pulled their goalie with about two minutes to go and it paid off as Britta Curl scored with 25 seconds left in the game to tie it at three and force overtime. Watts scored just two minutes into the extra frame to give the Badgers the 4-3 victory. In the second game, it was Minnesota that came from behind. Wisconsin was up 2-0 midway through the game thanks to goals from Sophie Shirley and Maddi Wheeler. Abigail Boreen put the Gophers on the board just a few minutes after Wheeler’s goal and Zumwinkle lit the lamp late in the third to force overtime. Neither team could muster much in the extra period and Minnesota earned an extra conference point by winning the shootout. With three points on Friday, Watts moved into 18th on the NCAA all-time women’s career scoring list.

(4) Northeastern vs. Holy Cross

In game one, Chloe Aurard tallied a hat trick and added an assist to lead Northeastern to an 8-0 win. The Huskies scored three extra attacker goals and a short-hander in the win. Katy Knoll scored twice and Maureen Murphy, Skylar Fontaine and Peyton Anderson each lit the lamp once. In the second game, Aerin Frankel broke the Hockey East all-time league record with 25 conference game shutouts as Northeastern took a 12-0 win and weekend sweep. Ten different Huskies found the back of the net. Alina Mueller led the team with a goal and four assists.

(5) Colgate vs. (9) Clarkson

In the ninth and 10th meetings of the season for these two teams, Colgate took a 4-2 win on Friday and Clarkson answered with a 5-2 win on Sunday. In the first game, four different Raiders scored to lead the team to the victory. Kaitlyn O’Donohoe scored early in the first to give Colgate a 1-0 lead. Nemo Neubauerova doubled the lead midway through the game to make it 2-0. Caitrin Lonergan scored her fifth straight goal for the Golden Knights to cut the lead in half less than two minutes later to make it 2-1. Malia Schneider scored her 50th career goal just before the second intermission to give Colgate a 3-1 lead. In the third, Morgan Helgeson made it a one goal game, but Sammy Smigliani’s goal in the 19th minute secured the win for Colgate. In the rematch, Lonergan continued her offensive tear late in the first and then Brooke McQuigge added a power play goal in the first minute of the second period to have Clarkson up 2-0. Danielle Serdachny put Colgate on the board midway through the second. Elizabeth Giguere responded to make it 3-1 Golden Knights before Smigliani made it a one-goal game heading into the third. Clarkson pulled away in the third with goals from Gabrielle David and Giguere to secure the 5-2 win and weekend sweep.

Robert Morris at (8) Penn State

Gillian Thompson scored early in the second to put Robert Morris on the board first, but Penn State responded with goals from Olivia Wallin and Kiara Zanon to earn the Nittany Lions a 2-1 win. On Saturday, PSU set a new program record with an eight game unbeaten streak thanks to their 4-2 win. They are now in first place in the CHA with five points clear of second-place RMU, having swept the Colonials this season. Elle Marcovsky put Robert Morris on the board first and they took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. In the second, Julie Gough and Amy Dobson responded for the Nittany Lions to make it 2-1 midway through the game. Anjelica Diffendal responded a minute later to tie the game at two. Wallin scored with just 13 seconds left in the second with what would prove to be the game-winner and Natalie Heising added a goal in the final minute of the game to give Penn State the 4-2 win and sweep.

(10) Providence vs. New Hampshire

The first game in the series went down to the wire and freshman Charli Kettyle scored a beauty of a goal with just 36.4 seconds left in the game to give New Hampshire a 1-0 win. On Saturday, Providence out-shot UNH 15-6 in the opening frame, but the teams entered the locker rooms tied 2-2. Caroline Peterson scored for Providence just 1:40 into the game. Jada Christian responded for UNH midway through the period. Isabelle Hardy lit the lamp for the Friars and Avery Myers tied it up for the Wildcats. It was Avery that game UNH a 3-2 lead midway through the second. In the third, Haley Lunny scored early to tie it up and then Lindsay Bochna scored two in a row to put Providence ahead 5-3. Lauren Martin cut the lead to one, but the Wildcats weren’t able to complete the comeback as the Friars took the 5-4 win and weekend split.