NCHC suspends Denver captain Olischefski one game for goalie interference penalty at end of Feb. 12 game at North Dakota

The NCHC announced Saturday it has issued a one-game suspension to Denver senior forward and captain Kohen Olischefski, stemming from an illegal hit during the Pioneers’ game against North Dakota on Friday, Feb. 12 at UND’s Ralph Engelstad Arena.

At the end of Friday night’s game, Olischefski was assessed a major penalty for goaltender interference and given a game misconduct penalty at 20:00 of the third period.

Olischefski will be required to serve the one-game suspension during Denver’s series finale tonight, Saturday, Feb. 13 at North Dakota. He is eligible to return for DU’s series opener against Colorado College scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26.