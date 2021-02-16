Hockey East announces Feb. 19-20 game schedule for men’s, women’s teams

Hockey East announced Tuesday the upcoming weekend schedule for its men’s and women’s teams.

Friday, February 19

Boston University at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN+)

Merrimack at New Hampshire (men) – 3:30 p.m.

UConn at Boston University (men) – 4 p.m.

Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)

New Hampshire at UConn (women) – 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont (women) – 5 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Maine at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Saturday, February 20

UConn at New Hampshire (women) – 3 p.m.

Northeastern at Vermont (women) – 3 p.m.

Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 4:30 p.m.

Boston University at UConn (men) – 4 p.m.

Boston College at Boston University (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Maine at Boston College (men) – 5 p.m. (NESN)

New Hampshire at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.