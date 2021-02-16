Hockey East announces Feb. 19-20 game schedule for men’s, women’s teams

Hockey East announced Tuesday the upcoming weekend schedule for its men’s and women’s teams.
Friday, February 19
Boston University at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN+)
Merrimack at New Hampshire (men) – 3:30 p.m.
UConn at Boston University (men) – 4 p.m.
Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)
New Hampshire at UConn (women) – 5 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont (women) – 5 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)
Maine at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)
Saturday, February 20
UConn at New Hampshire (women) – 3 p.m.
Northeastern at Vermont (women) – 3 p.m.
Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 4:30 p.m.
Boston University at UConn (men) – 4 p.m.
Boston College at Boston University (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)
Maine at Boston College (men) – 5 p.m. (NESN)
New Hampshire at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.