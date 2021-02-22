With 27 first-place votes, Boston College stays atop USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 22

Garnering 27 of 40 first-place votes from the voters this week, Boston College remains No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

North Dakota stays No. 2 with 12 first-place nods, while Minnesota State is again ranked third with one first-place vote.

Minnesota, Wisconsin, St. Cloud State and Michigan retain spots four through seven, respectively. Boston University moves up three to No. 8, Massachusetts is up one to No. 9 and Minnesota Duluth drops a pair of notches to sit 10th this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 22, 2021

The lone new team in this week’s rankings is Bemidji State, back in the poll at No. 19.

In addition to the top 20, nine other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.