Atlantic Hockey Picks: March 8-9

At A Glance:

Last week’s record: 3-1

Overall Record: 69-34-2

This Week’s Picks*:

*All games are subject to change.

Atlantic Hockey Tournament

First Round (single elimination)

Monday, March 8

Niagara at Mercyhurst

Dan: There’s something about this matchup I don’t like for Mercyhurst, especially in a single-elimination game. Plus a team that plays with nothing to lose in the last weekend of the regular season is the type of team willing to gain momentum into the postseason. I’m going against Chris in this one and taking Niagara. Niagara wins.

Chris: Mercyhurst split with the Purple Eagles in its last series of the regular season two weeks ago, while Niagara had a gutsy performance against Canisius last weekend, earning a split against their arch-rivals. Single elimination is always tough to pick, but I’m going with the Lakers at home. Mercyhurst wins.

Tuesday, March 9

Air Force at Bentley

Dan: Bentley looked like it was cracking out of its shell after its win over Air Force earlier this year, but the Falcons (Air Force, that is) turned the tide for its first win. Granted it was in the 3-on-3 overtime, but there’s something about that weekend that stuck out. It’s a tough matchup for Bentley, so I agree that the Falcons win. Air Force wins.

Chris: Air Force opened the season 0-9-1 but has now won three in a row. I’m going with the momentum, as well as Air Force’s ability to generate postseason magic. Air Force wins.