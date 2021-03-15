Weekend Wrap-up in D-III East Hockey

A couple of the regional powers, Babson and Norwich, continued their unbeaten ways while the UCHC heats up with Stevenson and Chatham starting to get their game in high gear. Here is the full wrap-up from the busiest weekend so far:

Non-Conference

Becker v. Southern Maine

On Tuesday, the visiting Hawks looked to be on the way to a road win over the Huskies behind Jason Diamond’s first period goal and the outstanding goaltending of Andrew LoRusso. Late in the third period Curtis Judd scored to tie the game and Brendan Dowler needed less than a minute into overtime to score the game winner for Southern Maine.

New England College v. Babson

Babson swept two games from New England College to move to 8-0-0 on the season. On Friday at home, the Beavers erupted with a six-goal second period on their way to a 7-0 win. Mike Egan scored a pair of goals while Ryan Black added one goal and two assists. Aidan Murphy stopped all 24 shots he faced to earn the shutout in his first win of the season.

On Saturday, six different goal scorers chipped in for Babson as they blew open a 1-1 game with a four-goal second period on their way to a 6-2 win. Brad Arvanitis stopped 30 shots to move to 5-0 on the season.

University of New England v. Franklin Pierce

Despite outshooting the Ravens by a 40-20 margin, it took a late goal from Alex Vukota to give the Nor’easters some breathing room in a 6-4 win over Franklin Pierce. Thirteen different players earned a point for UNE with Vukota and Brent Hill leading the way with three apiece.

On Sunday, the Nor’easters did Saturday one better with 14 players figuring in the scoring as UNE raced to a 5-2 first period lead and cruised to a 9-4 win for the weekend sweep. Hill, Geordan Buffoline and Aaron Aragon each chipped in with two goals each in the win.

Curry v. Suffolk

The Colonels moved to 3-0 on the season with a 4-2 win over the Rams on Saturday. Michael Curran was the offensive star for the Colonels recording a hat trick while goaltender Cody Murch made 30 saves for the win as the Rams outshot the Colonels by a 32-29 margin.

Connecticut College v. Becker

The two-game series provided a stark contrast as Friday’s game went back and forth in a 4-4 overtime tie and Saturday was a romp for the Camels. Friday saw Conn College race to a 3-0 lead in the second period only to see the Hawks score four unanswered goals to take a 4-3 lead midway through the third period. Chris Adamsons tied the game at 4-4 and overtime could not decide a winner. Goaltender Andrew LoRusso made 46 saves for the Hawks who were outshot 50-27.

On Saturday, the Camels surrendered a goal to Becker’s Phillip Garcia early in the second period before posting seven goals of their own in the runaway win. Jake Vaughan scored twice for the Camels while Matt Creamer picked up three assists in the 7-1 win.

Southern Maine v. Colby

The Huskies fresh off an overtime win on Tuesday won another close one behind 44 saves from goaltender Gabriel Couture in a 2-1 win at Colby. After the teams exchanged power play goals in the first period, the score remained tied until Adam Withers gave the Huskies the lead for good midway through the second period. Couture made that lead stand up with 16 third period saves.

Nichols v. Endicott

The Gulls came out flying in their first official game of the season and outshot the Bison by a 51-27 margin. The line of Jake Simons, Zach Mazur and Connor Beaty combined for five goals in the 7-1 rout of Nichols. Goaltender Conor O’Brien made 26 saves in goal while the special teams delivered three power play goals and one shorthanded marker.

Norwich v. Plymouth State

The schedule shifted the games to Norwich late last week and the Cadets took advantage of the home ice with a pair of 2-0 wins over the Panthers. Goaltender Drennan Atherton recorded his third and fourth consecutive shutouts in his first four starts stopping all 57 shots he faced in the two games.

On Saturday, Carter Cowlthorp and Noah Williams provided all the scoring Norwich would need for the win. On Sunday, it was a goaltending duel between Atherton and PSU’s Kalle Andersson for the first two periods in a scoreless tie. Norwich’s Michael Green broke the deadlock at 6:29 of the third period before Logan vande Meerakker scored a power play goal with just over three minutes remaining to provide some cushion in the 2-0 win.

UCHC

Elmira v. Nazareth

On Wednesday, forward Shawn Kennedy scored a pair of goals to help Elmira to a 3-0 lead early in the third period. Nazareth was not going to go down without a fight and tied the game on two goals from Ray Falso and one from Casey Kubara in a span of just under three minutes. But the visitors rallied back with the man-advantage and Jared Smith’s goal earned Elmira the 4-3 win.

Manhattanville v. Stevenson

On Wednesday, Mac Lowry picked up a pair of assists in the first period and then added to goals as the Mustangs built a 4-1 lead over the Valiants and cruised to a 5-2 win. Anthony Starzi also chipped in with a goal and two assists and Ryan Kenny made 18 saves for his fourth win of the season.

Chatham v. Nazareth

On Friday, Chatham fell behind the Golden Flyers early on a goal from Henry McKinney but rallied with three unanswered goals in the second period with two from Lucas Rothe sandwiching one from Michael Thamert. After Ray Falso cut the deficit to one-goal in the first period of the final period, Carson Grainer scored his first goal of the season for final margin in the 4-2 win.

On Saturday, Chatham blanked Nazareth 4-0 behind 37 saves from goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez. Matt Mood, Chad Bell, Chris Lutz and Aidan Girduckis provided all the scoring as the Cougars extended the LVC winless streak to seven games while moving to 4-2-0 in the UCHC.

Neumann v. Stevenson

On Friday, Stevenson scored a pair of goals in each period with Austin Master picking up three assists in a 6-2 win over Neumann.

Stevenson moved to 4-1-0 in the UCHC with their 4-2 win over Neumann on Saturday. After Zac Boyle gave the Knights the lead after the first period of play, the Mustangs battled back for a 3-2 lead after two period of play on goals from Matt Cappucci, Seth Bergeron and Chad Watt. Watt added an empty-net goal for the final goal in the win that moves Stevenson to 7-2-0 overall.

Elmira v. Lebanon Valley

On Sunday, Elmira handed LVC its first loss in conference play with a 4-2 win. Ryan Reifler, Jake Russo and Janis Vizbelis helped the visitors to a 3-0 lead and Nicholas Domitrovic sealed the win with his third period goal. Jeffrey Zero (maybe the perfect goalie name) picked up his first win making 18 saves for the Soaring Eagles.

Three Biscuits

Mac Lowry – Stevenson – figured in the first four goals for the Mustangs in a 5-2 win over Manhattanville. Lowry finished the game with two goals and two assists.

Drennen Atherton – Norwich – recorded a pair of shutouts in Norwich’s two wins over Plymouth State. Atherton stopped 27 shots in Saturday’s 2-0 win and added another 30 saves in Sunday’s 2-0 victory.

Jake Simons – Endicott – scored two goals and added two assists as the Gulls returned to play with a dominant 7-1 win over Nichols.

Bonus Biscuit

Michael Curran – Curry – scored a hat trick in Curry’s 4-2 win over Suffolk on Saturday that moved the Colonels to 3-0-0 on the season.

Mid-March but the excitement level continues to be high for teams playing real games and as many as they can over the next few weeks.