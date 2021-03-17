Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger wrap up the exciting semifinal and championship rounds of the Big Ten and NCHC in this special midweek edition of Weekend Review.

They also look at a projected NCAA field with 12 or 13 teams that are locks – or nearly so – for the tournament and consider which teams on the bubble might get in depending on this weekend’s four playoffs. Plus, who will be the top four seeds and where might they go?

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.