Hockey East picks: Hockey East semi finals 3/17

It’s the last week of Hockey East action, and tonight are the semi finals. It’s already been a wild time with UMass Lowell pulling off an upset and taking Boston University out of the running.

This week is extra fun because Jim and I have totally different picks, too!

Wednesday, March 17

UMass Lowell at Boston College (Wed. at BC)

UMass Lowell had its annual Boston University upset earlier this week. The Eagles, though, have some strengths the Terriers just didn’t. Start with Spencer Knight in net, recently named the Hockey East player of the year. The River Hawks always cause some trouble though so an upset wouldn’t be out of left field or anything.

Jim’s pick: UML 3, BC 2

Marisa: BC 3, UML 2

Providence at UMass (Wed. at UMass)

UMass handled things with Northeastern and now they face an intriguing Friars club. They have a ton of talent, a solid goalie, and one of the best head coaches in the business. UMass, though, behind Filip Lindberg in net just has so much talent. This one feels like it could go either way, but being at Amherst makes a huge difference.ockey

Jim’s pick: PC 2, UMass 1

Marisa’s pick: UMass 4, PC 1