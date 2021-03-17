New Hampshire’s Crookshank leaves Wildcats after junior season, inks NHL deal with Senators

New Hampshire junior forward Angus Crookshank has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, giving up his senior season with the Wildcats.

For the duration of 2020-21, Crookshank has signed an amateur tryout agreement and will report to the AHL’s Belleville Senators following a required quarantine period.

Crookshank was selected by Ottawa in the fifth round (126th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

“On behalf of UNH hockey, I want to congratulate Angus,” said New Hampshire coach Mike Souza in a statement. “The Senators are getting a player that has an unrivaled desire to be an NHL player. Angus has been a tremendous ambassador both on and off the ice here at UNH and we are excited to have played a part in his development.”

Crookshank posted 35 goals and 28 assists for 63 points over 90 career games at UNH, including nine goals and 18 points in 20 games during the 2020-21 season.