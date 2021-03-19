Four Northeastern players, pair of Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth players among 12 women’s college All-Americans for 2020-21 campaign

By
-
Grace Bowlby and Wisconsin play in the national title game Saturday against Northeastern (photo: Troy Parla).

The top 12 women’s hockey players in the nation have been recognized as CCM/AHCA All-Americans for the 2020-21 season.

FIRST TEAM
G – Aerin Frankel, SR, Northeastern
D – Grace Bowlby, SR, Wisconsin
D – Skylar Fontaine, SR, Northeastern
F – Alina Mueller, JR, Northeastern
F – Danielle Serdachny, SO, Colgate
F – Daryl Watts, SR, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM
G – Emma Soderberg, JR, Minnesota Duluth
D – Cayla Barnes, JR, Boston College
D – Ashton Bell, SR, Minnesota Duluth
F – Chloe Aurard, JR, Northeastern
F – Kiara Zanon, FR, Penn State
F – Grace Zumwinkle, SR, Minnesota

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR