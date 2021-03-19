Northeastern’s Frankel selected inaugural women’s college hockey goalie of the year award winner for 2020-21 season

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced that Northeastern senior Aerin Frankel has been selected as the first recipient of the women’s college hockey goalie of the year award.

Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and members of the media from across the country. Frankel’s selection was unanimous.

A native of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., Frankel has set the standard for goaltenders across the country all year. The only goaltender among the ten finalists for this year’s Patty Kazmaier Award, Frankel leads the NCAA in save percentage (.969), GAA (0.71) wins (19) and shutouts (9). Her 19th win came on Monday afternoon when she stopped 20 of 21 shots in a 5-1 NCAA quarterfinal win over Robert Morris.

Next up for the Huskies is the women’s national championship game Saturday night against Wisconsin.

In addition to Frankel, the other finalists for the award were Penn State freshman Josie Bothun and Maine senior Loryn Porter.