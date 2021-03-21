Sixteen-team field set for 2021 men’s college hockey national tournament, with regionals set for March 26-28

The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee announced Sunday night the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA tournament.
North Dakota is the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Boston College, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows:
Fargo Regional, March 26-27
Scheels Arena, Fargo, N.D.
Friday, March 26, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2) vs. No. 3 Michigan (15-10-1)
Friday, March 26, 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN3/WatchESPN
No. 1 North Dakota (21-5-1) vs. No. 4 American Int’l (15-3-0)
Saturday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
Fargo Regional Championship
Bridgeport Regional, March 26-27
Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
Friday, March 26, 1 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN
No. 1 Wisconsin (20-9-1) vs. No. 4 Bemidji State (15-9-3)
Friday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
No. 2 Massachusetts (16-5-4) vs. No. 3 Lake Superior State (19-6-3)
Saturday, March 27, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
Bridgeport Regional Championship
Loveland Regional, March 27-28
Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colo.
Saturday, March 27, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN3/WatchESPN
No. 2 Minnesota State (20-4-1) vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (17-7-4)
Saturday, March 27, 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
No. 1 Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. No. 4 Omaha (14-10-1)
Sunday, March 28, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN
Loveland Regional Championship
Albany Regional, March 27-28
Times Union Center, Albany, N.Y.
Saturday, March 27, 1 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews/WatchESPN
No. 1 Boston College (17-5-1) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (14-13-2)
Saturday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews/WatchESPN
No. 2 St. Cloud State (17-10-0) vs. No. 3 Boston U. (10-4-1)
Saturday, March 28, 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN
Albany Regional Championship
Men’s Frozen Four, April 8, April 10
PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Thursday, April 8, 5 and 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN (order of games TBD)
Fargo Regional Champion vs. Bridgeport Regional Champion
Albany Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion
Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN or ESPN2/WatchESPN
National Championship
The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:
Atlantic Hockey – American International
Big Ten – Minnesota
ECAC Hockey – St. Lawrence*
*St. Lawrence was replaced as ECAC Hockey’s automatic qualifier by Quinnipiac after St. Lawrence had to withdraw from the championship due to NCAA health and safety protocols.
Hockey East – Massachusetts
NCHC – North Dakota
WCHA – Lake Superior State