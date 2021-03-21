Sixteen-team field set for 2021 men’s college hockey national tournament, with regionals set for March 26-28

The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee announced Sunday night the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

North Dakota is the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Boston College, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows:

Fargo Regional, March 26-27

Scheels Arena, Fargo, N.D.

Friday, March 26, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2) vs. No. 3 Michigan (15-10-1)

Friday, March 26, 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN3/WatchESPN

No. 1 North Dakota (21-5-1) vs. No. 4 American Int’l (15-3-0)

Saturday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

Fargo Regional Championship

Sunday, March 21, 2021

Bridgeport Regional, March 26-27

Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Friday, March 26, 1 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN

No. 1 Wisconsin (20-9-1) vs. No. 4 Bemidji State (15-9-3)

Friday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

No. 2 Massachusetts (16-5-4) vs. No. 3 Lake Superior State (19-6-3)

Saturday, March 27, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

Bridgeport Regional Championship

Loveland Regional, March 27-28

Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colo.

Saturday, March 27, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN3/WatchESPN

No. 2 Minnesota State (20-4-1) vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (17-7-4)

Saturday, March 27, 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN

No. 1 Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. No. 4 Omaha (14-10-1)

Sunday, March 28, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN

Loveland Regional Championship

Albany Regional, March 27-28

Times Union Center, Albany, N.Y.

Saturday, March 27, 1 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews/WatchESPN

No. 1 Boston College (17-5-1) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (14-13-2)

Saturday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews/WatchESPN

No. 2 St. Cloud State (17-10-0) vs. No. 3 Boston U. (10-4-1)

Saturday, March 28, 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN

Albany Regional Championship

Men’s Frozen Four, April 8, April 10

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Thursday, April 8, 5 and 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN (order of games TBD)

Fargo Regional Champion vs. Bridgeport Regional Champion

Albany Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion

Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN or ESPN2/WatchESPN

National Championship

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:

Atlantic Hockey – American International

Big Ten – Minnesota

ECAC Hockey – St. Lawrence*

*St. Lawrence was replaced as ECAC Hockey’s automatic qualifier by Quinnipiac after St. Lawrence had to withdraw from the championship due to NCAA health and safety protocols.

Hockey East – Massachusetts

NCHC – North Dakota

WCHA – Lake Superior State