Sixteen-team field set for 2021 men’s college hockey national tournament, with regionals set for March 26-28

By
-
UMD Bulldogs Champions 2019 March 23 University of Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State University meet in the championship game of the NCHC Frozen Face Off at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN (Bradley K. Olson)
The last time the NCAA had a men’s hockey national championship tournament, Minnesota Duluth repeated back in 2019 (photo: Jim Rosvold).

The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee announced Sunday night the 16 teams that will be participating in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

North Dakota is the No. 1 overall seed. The other No. 1 seeds, in order, include Boston College, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The dates, sites, times and pairings of this year’s championship are as follows:

Fargo Regional, March 26-27
Scheels Arena, Fargo, N.D.
Friday, March 26, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
No. 2 Minnesota Duluth (14-10-2) vs. No. 3 Michigan (15-10-1)
Friday, March 26, 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN3/WatchESPN
No. 1 North Dakota (21-5-1) vs. No. 4 American Int’l (15-3-0)
Saturday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
Fargo Regional Championship
Sunday, March 21, 2021

Bridgeport Regional, March 26-27
Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
Friday, March 26, 1 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN
No. 1 Wisconsin (20-9-1) vs. No. 4 Bemidji State (15-9-3)
Friday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
No. 2 Massachusetts (16-5-4) vs. No. 3 Lake Superior State (19-6-3)
Saturday, March 27, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
Bridgeport Regional Championship

Loveland Regional, March 27-28
Budweiser Events Center, Loveland, Colo.
Saturday, March 27, 4 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN3/WatchESPN
No. 2 Minnesota State (20-4-1) vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac (17-7-4)
Saturday, March 27, 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU/WatchESPN
No. 1 Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. No. 4 Omaha (14-10-1)
Sunday, March 28, 8 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN
Loveland Regional Championship

Albany Regional, March 27-28
Times Union Center, Albany, N.Y.
Saturday, March 27, 1 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews/WatchESPN
No. 1 Boston College (17-5-1) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (14-13-2)
Saturday, March 27, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNews/WatchESPN
No. 2 St. Cloud State (17-10-0) vs. No. 3 Boston U. (10-4-1)
Saturday, March 28, 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN
Albany Regional Championship

Men’s Frozen Four, April 8, April 10
PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Thursday, April 8, 5 and 9 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN2/WatchESPN (order of games TBD)
Fargo Regional Champion vs. Bridgeport Regional Champion
Albany Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion
Saturday, April 10, 7 p.m. Eastern time, ESPN or ESPN2/WatchESPN
National Championship

The following conferences and teams received automatic qualification:
Atlantic Hockey – American International
Big Ten – Minnesota
ECAC Hockey – St. Lawrence*
*St. Lawrence was replaced as ECAC Hockey’s automatic qualifier by Quinnipiac after St. Lawrence had to withdraw from the championship due to NCAA health and safety protocols.
Hockey East – Massachusetts
NCHC – North Dakota
WCHA – Lake Superior State

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR