Wild signs Boston College standout Boldy, who gives up last two seasons of NCAA eligibility

The Minnesota Wild announced Tuesday that the club has signed Boston College sophomore forward Matt Boldy to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with this season.

He will begin his professional career with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, giving up his last two seasons of NCAA eligibility with BC.

Boldy tallied 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 22 games with Boston College this season. The sophomore led the Eagles in scoring, goals, assists, power-play points (9), power-play assists (7) and shots on goal (71).

He ranked tied for first in the NCAA in shorthanded goals and tied for 11th in scoring and assists.

The native of Milford, Mass., tallied seven points (five goals, two assists) in seven games to help the United States win the gold medal at 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. Boldy led the tournament with three power-play goals.

He recorded 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 55 games during two seasons with Boston College.

Boldy was originally selected by Minnesota in the first round (12th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.