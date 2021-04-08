3 UMass players who were ruled out for Thursday’s Frozen Four game scheduled to rejoin team Friday

PITTSBURGH — Three of the four UMass players ruled out for Thursday’s Frozen Four semifinal against Minnesota Duluth because of COVID-19 protocols are scheduled to rejoin the team on Friday.

Leading scorer Carson Gicewicz, starting goaltender Filip Lindberg and backup goalie Henry Graham will travel to Pittsburgh later Friday, the school announced after the Minutemen’s 3-2 overtime victory against Minnesota Duluth.

Forward Jerry Harding also didn’t travel with the team to the Frozen Four this week after the team received a positive COVID-19 test last Friday.

NCAA protocols require players to quarantine until receiving two consecutive negative tests. UMass said Gicewicz, Lindberg and Graham will test Friday and Saturday morning; if those tests come back negative they’ll be able to dress for Saturday’s national championship game against St. Cloud State.

Matt Murray started in goal Thursday.

“I’m just happy to get the band back together,” Murray said early Friday after the overtime result.