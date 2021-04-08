After winning gold in 2021, Providence’s Leaman returning to coach United States at 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Providence coach Nate Leaman, who led the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, has been named head coach of the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team.

The U.S. National Junior Team will take part in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Team USA is seeking its sixth medal in seven years, and first-ever back-to-back gold medals at the event.

“It’s always an honor to be asked to coach for my country and I’m grateful to be back behind the bench,” said Leaman in a news release. “I’m excited to see some familiar faces, and coach some of America’s best young talent, as we look to build another championship roster.”

“We’re very excited to have Nate back leading our national junior team,” added John Vanbiesbrouck, assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey and also the general manager of the 2022 U.S. National Junior Team, in a statement. “The championship pedigree Nate brings to the bench, and the consistency some of our returning players will have from last year’s event, will be an advantage for our team heading into this year’s tournament.”

Leaman will be the first head coach since Bob Motzko (2017-18) to guide the U.S. in back-to-back World Juniors.