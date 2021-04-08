Report: Minnesota Duluth will be without goalie Fanti at Frozen Four because of COVID-19 protocols

PITTSBURGH — Minnesota Duluth goalie Ryan Fanti, who won the five-overtime regional final game against North Dakota in relief, isn’t with the Bulldogs for the Frozen Four, according to a report.

Fanti didn’t travel with the team this week because of COVID-19 protocols, the Duluth News Tribune reported.

Freshman Zach Stejskal started the March 27 game against North Dakota but was removed in the fourth overtime because of cramps.

Fanti, who started 19 of the Bulldogs’ 27 games this season, stopped all six shots he faced in the fourth and fifth overtimes.

The Bulldogs also have junior goalie Ben Patt on their roster. They play UMass in the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday.