Boston University associate women’s hockey coach Keady Norton named new head coach at Dartmouth

Dartmouth has announced that Liz Keady Norton has been named head coach of the women’s hockey team.

She is the Big Green’s 11th head coach in the program’s 44-year history and sixth in the last 35 years.

“Liz brings unique experience to Dartmouth women’s hockey,” Dartmouth interim director of athletics Peter Roby said in a statement. “She was a successful student and athlete while attending Princeton, so she appreciates and believes in the Ivy model. She has coached at the highest level of college hockey and is a role model for current and future women at the college. We are excited to welcome her to Hanover.”

Keady Norton comes to Dartmouth from Boston University, where she spent two seasons as assistant coach before being elevated to associate head coach in May 2019.

“It’s truly a privilege to be named the next women’s hockey coach at Dartmouth,” Keady Norton said. “Throughout this process, I have been impressed with every aspect of the school, athletic department, and community at Dartmouth. What stood out to me most was Dartmouth’s commitment to excellence and a world class student-athlete experience. I want to thank Peter Roby and his staff for the opportunity and their dedication to the success of this program.

“I am grateful for my time at Boston University and the support I received for the last four years from the BU athletic department. I’m excited and honored to be back in the Ivy League and cannot wait to get started.”

No stranger to ECAC Hockey, Keady Norton spent one season as an assistant at Union (2014-15) and two years at Harvard (2015-17) before making her way to BU.

Keady Norton graduated from Princeton in 2008 with a degree in psychology. A native of Braintree, Mass., she ended her career with 79 points on 38 goals and 41 assists in 118 games. Named team captain for the 2007-08 season, she led the team in plus/minus (plus-15) in 2004-05, short-handed goals in 2006-07 and game winning goals in 2007-08.