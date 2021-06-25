Former Alabama Huntsville bench boss Corbett named assistant men’s ice hockey coach at Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac has named Mike Corbett as an assistant coach for its men’s ice hockey program.

“We’re excited to welcome Mike to the program,” coach Rand Pecknold said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience due to years as a head coach and assistant with three division one programs. He is a proven recruiter and an elite coach.”

Corbett comes to Quinnipiac from Robert Morris where he coached three AHA All-League selections, two all-rookie selections, and the league’s rookie, defenseman, and co-player of the year.

Prior to Robert Morris, Corbett was the head coach at Alabama Huntsville for eight seasons. He was responsible for rebuilding the program after it was discontinued in 2011 and was able to produce three playoff berths, the program’s first playoff win and win over a top-10 opponent, and multiple all-league selections.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to join the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey program,” said Corbett. “I can’t wait to get to work with Rand and his staff. I want to fit in and help the players and program accomplish their goals for the upcoming season, it is going to be a fun process! I am grateful to Rand and director of athletics Greg Amodio for this incredible opportunity.”

Prior to Alabama Huntsville, Corbett was an assistant coach and associate head coach at Air Force, where he worked for 10 seasons.

In addition to the collegiate level, Corbett also has experience with USA Hockey, where he has served as a coach for the 15-, 16-, and 17-year-old National Festivals for 23 years and will be heading to Switzerland in August as an assistant coach the U17 Team USA Five Nations Team.

Corbett has also served on the NCAA men’s Division I ice hockey committee.

Corbett graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Denver in 1996 and went on to earn a masters of science in management in 1998. The two-time alternate captain at Denver was also a 1997 finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.