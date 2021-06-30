Colgate promotes assistant Borges to associate head coach for Raiders’ men’s hockey team

Colgate has announced the promotion of Dana Borges to associate head coach for the men’s hockey team.

Now having wrapped up his third season, Borges joined the Colgate program as an assistant coach for the 2018-19 campaign after previously serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the Raiders in the 2016-17 season.

“Dana is one of the brightest young minds in college hockey and in my opinion, he is one of the very best coaches in the country,” Colgate head coach Don Vaughan said in a statement. “He is an excellent recruiter and clearly understands what it takes for a student-athlete to succeed at Colgate, both on the ice and in the classroom. He works incredibly hard and has helped us clearly define our culture. I am grateful for his loyalty and all he brings to Colgate hockey, and to the campus and Hamilton communities.

“Dana’s promotion to associate head coach and added responsibilities is just one more step towards his goal of becoming a head coach. I appreciate the support of our athletic director Dr. Nicki Moore and for her understanding like mine of the value Dana Borges brings to the Colgate hockey program.”

Borges is excited about the promotion.

“We talk about trust within our program on a daily basis,” Borges said. “To have earned the trust of Coach Vaughan, our administration, and our players to take on an expanded role is an honor.

“Coach Vaughan has provided me with incredible leadership and autonomy necessary to grow during my time at Colgate. Together, we have revamped our recruiting philosophies and installed a student-athlete centered development model and both are already yielding great results. Colgate has become my home and I am excited to see continued growth within the program.”

Prior to coming to Hamilton, Borges joined the Alaska Anchorage men’s hockey program as an assistant coach and spent the 2017-18 season at Williams as an assistant coach. Getting his start in collegiate coaching, Borges spent two and a half seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Stonehill, where the Skyhawks went 42-25-8.

A four-year letter-winner at Stonehill, Borges served as a two-time captain and was named Northeast-10 Man of the Year in 2013, as well as a Capital One All-American. After his successful collegiate career at Stonehill, Borges played professionally for one season with the Evry Peaux Rouges in France

Borges graduated Magna Cum Laude from Stonehill in 2013 with a degree in sociology.