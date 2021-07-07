Oswego removes interim tag, names Digby new coach for Lakers’ women’s hockey team

Oswego has announced that Mark Digby has been named head coach of the women’s hockey team.

Digby was the associate head coach for the team during the 2019-20 season and served as interim head coach the past year, taking over for Diane Dillon in June 2020.

“This is a special day for me and my family,” said Digby in a statement. “I am very appreciative and honored to be named the second head coach in the modern era of Oswego women’s hockey. I love the progress we have made in my two seasons with the program, and I’m excited to see where we can go in the future.”

“Mark has been an integral member of the Oswego community for more than ten years,” added Dr. Mary Toale, Oswego’s acting VP for student affairs. “His coaching and service to the community is impactful and his commitment to holistic student success is inspirational. We are thrilled to appoint Mark as the women’s ice hockey head coach.”

Throughout the pandemic, Digby has remained focused on both the needs of his student-athletes and the campus community. He met weekly with players to check in and build relationships, and recruited eight student-athletes for next season. Digby continued the tradition of fostering academic success, with five players making the President’s List and five attaining Deans’ List status. Eight players also made the SUNYAC Honor Roll.

He programmed guest speakers, leadership seminars and culture-building activities to increase cohesion and retention on the team. Digby chaired the State Employees Federated Appeal Teddy Bear Toss (which collected toys for local children), volunteered for the COVID hotline and testing center, and served as a Quarantine/Isolation Buddy.

Digby was hired as the assistant coach at Oswego in August 2010. During his time as the assistant men’s coach, the team reached six NCAA tournaments, four Frozen Four appearances and competed for the national championship twice.

Prior to Oswego, Digby was an assistant men’s coach at his alma mater, Brockport (2006-10), where he earned his B.S. in Physical Education (2005) and M.S. in Recreation Management (2008).