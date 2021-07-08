Canisius names Holy Cross assistant coach Mobley to same role with Golden Griffins

Canisius has announced the addition of Max Mobley as an assistant coach.

“Max is a terrific addition to our staff,” Canisius head coach Trevor Large said in a statement. “He is passionate, professional and has the positive energy to enhance our current players’ development as well as the experience to drive our recruiting efforts. Max brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience as a player and coach at the Division I level. I am excited for our staff and players to bring such a quality person and coach to our program.”

Mobley makes his way to Canisius after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Holy Cross.

“I’m extremely excited to join the Canisius Hockey staff and want to thank Coach Large for giving me this opportunity,” Mobley said. “I have the utmost respect for Trevor, both as a coach and as a person. He’s a great hockey mind as well as a genuine person, invested in developing relationships with players – both past and present. It was a very easy decision for me to join the Golden Griffins.

“Canisius has developed a great reputation of consistently competing as one of the top teams in Atlantic Hockey, and I’m looking forward to continuing the push towards winning conference championships and competing in the national tournament. I know this group is hungry to accomplish both goals, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Before his stint at Holy Cross, Mobley spent the 2018-19 season as a volunteer coach at Notre Dame. Prior to his time in South Bend, Mobley worked for four seasons at Hamilton (2014-18) as an assistant coach.

Mobley began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at his alma mater, St. Lawrence, during the 2013-14 season.

As a four-year letter-winner with the Saints from 2008 to 2012, Mobley earned the ECAC Student-Athlete award three times during his collegiate career (2010, 2011, 2012). He went on to play professionally in the ECHL and SPHL after graduating with a history degree from St. Lawrence in 2012.