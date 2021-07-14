Robert Morris, Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation raising funds to reinstate Colonials’ men’s, women’s hockey teams

Robert Morris University and the newly-formed Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation have announced that they will partner together in an effort to raise sufficient funds to support the reinstatement of RMU’s NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey programs in time for the 2021-22 season.

The university announced May 26 that it would discontinue the two teams, effective immediately. The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation was formed soon after by alumni players and other RMU hockey supporters to raise money to revive the programs, and it has already secured a meaningful amount of gifts and pledges.

Representatives of the university and the foundation met Monday and agreed to work toward raising sufficient additional funds by July 31 to bring the teams back and position them to be financially sustainable for the foreseeable future – with an overall fundraising goal of $7 million over the next five years.

It was unknown what the fundraising goal is for July 31.

Anyone interested in making a contribution in support of RMU ice hockey should contact Logan Bittle with the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation at [email protected] or T.J. Brown with RMU Athletics at [email protected].

On Tuesday, ESPN’s John Buccigross tweeted that he was hearing both of the teams would be reinstated.