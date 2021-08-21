Penn State adds Morrow to men’s hockey staff for ’21-22 season as volunteer assistant coach

Penn State has announced the hiring of Matt Morrow as a volunteer assistant coach for the men’s hockey team for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Morrow, who earned his master’s degree from Penn State in 2013, returns to State College with over 10 years of coaching experience including two years with the Penn State Ice Lions of the ACHA, where he served as head coach for the 2012-13 season.

“I’m grateful and humbled for the opportunity to work alongside and learn from Guy Gadowsky, Keith Fisher, Juliano Pagliero, and Alex Dawes,” said Morrow in a statement. “The culture of this hockey program is second to none and I am thrilled to return to Penn State.”

“Matt is a passionate hockey guy with a lot of experience and a love for Penn State,” added Gadowsky. “He will be a great fit with our hockey program.”

Most recently, Morrow was the program director and head coach at the RISE Centre, Inc. and TRC Academy Hockey in Brantford, Ont. Prior to his time in Canada, he spent five seasons as the head coach of the USPHL’s New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs in addition to assistant coach roles with the EHL’s Philadelphia Jr. Flyers and NAHL’s Soo Eagles.

Morrow earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Miami in 2010 prior to enrolling at Penn State, where he earned his MBA in 2013.