Former Boston College standout, national champion Jimmy Hayes passes away at age 31

By
-
Jimmy Hayes, who passed away on Monday at the age of 31, played 117 games for Boston College between 2009 and 2011, capturing the national championship in 2010 (photo: Hockey East/Steve Babineau)

According to multiple reports and confirmed by Boston College’s social media account, former Eagles standout Jimmy Hayes died in home in Milton, Mass., on Monday. He was 31 years old.

Hayes was a member of Boston College’s 2010 national championship team before playing 334 games in the National Hockey League. Hayes last played professionally in 2019.

According to the Boston Globe, law enforcement and first responders were called to Hayes’s Milton home on Monday morning, where he was pronounced dead. His death is not considered suspicious, though the cause was not immediately available.

Hayes played three seasons for Boston College, amassing 81 points in 117 games, including 21 goals as a junior in the 2010-11 season. In BC’s 2010 national title run, Hayes scored three goals and five points in the four NCAA tournament games.

The hockey world was shocked by the news of his sudden death.

Hayes leaves behind his wife Kristen and two children, Beau (2) and Mac (3 mos.). He also is survived by brother Kevin, himself a BC hockey alum and member of the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as sisters Genevieve, Eileen and Justine, and parents Shelagh and Kevin Sr.

