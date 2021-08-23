Former Boston College standout, national champion Jimmy Hayes passes away at age 31

According to multiple reports and confirmed by Boston College’s social media account, former Eagles standout Jimmy Hayes died in home in Milton, Mass., on Monday. He was 31 years old.

Hayes was a member of Boston College’s 2010 national championship team before playing 334 games in the National Hockey League. Hayes last played professionally in 2019.

According to the Boston Globe, law enforcement and first responders were called to Hayes’s Milton home on Monday morning, where he was pronounced dead. His death is not considered suspicious, though the cause was not immediately available.

Hayes played three seasons for Boston College, amassing 81 points in 117 games, including 21 goals as a junior in the 2010-11 season. In BC’s 2010 national title run, Hayes scored three goals and five points in the four NCAA tournament games.

The hockey world was shocked by the news of his sudden death.

A young dad with a beautiful family. Rest In Peace, Jimmy Hayes. https://t.co/PPjhaJGq3p — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 23, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former @WBSPenguins forward, Jimmy Hayes. The Penguins organization sends our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy's family, friends, and former teammates during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/A6SnLi9oeN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 23, 2021

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jimmy Hayes. His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans. We’re proud of the memories he made in Chicago, including making his NHL debut in 2011. Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family❤️ pic.twitter.com/gP8357luB9 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 23, 2021

Terrible news on Jimmy Hayes. Terrific guy, very well liked in local hockey circles and beyond. Just crushing news for so many people https://t.co/vJnWMdVyw9 — steve conroy (@conroyherald) August 23, 2021

Hayes leaves behind his wife Kristen and two children, Beau (2) and Mac (3 mos.). He also is survived by brother Kevin, himself a BC hockey alum and member of the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as sisters Genevieve, Eileen and Justine, and parents Shelagh and Kevin Sr.