NCHC unveils 2021 preseason All-Conference Team with six teams represented among seven players

Western Michigan blueliner Ronnie Attard was tabbed the NCHC offensive defenseman of the year for the 2020-21 season (photo: Ashley Huss).

Six different teams are represented on the 2021 NCHC preseason All-Conference Team, selected by media, as the conference unveiled the seven-man squad Tuesday.

St. Cloud State is the lone team with two representatives, while Miami, Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota, Omaha and Western Michigan each placed one player on the team.

2021 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

F – Veeti Miettinen, So., St. Cloud State – 22 votes
F – Noah Cates, Sr., Minnesota Duluth – 18 votes
F – Chayse Primeau, Sr., Omaha – 13 votes
D – Ronnie Attard, Jr., Western Michigan – 22 votes
D – Nick Perbix, Sr., St. Cloud State – 13 votes
D – Jake Sanderson, So., North Dakota – 13 votes
G – Ludvig Persson, So., Miami – 10 votes

