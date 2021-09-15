Minnesota, St. Cloud State women’s teams to meet in 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic

The Minnesota and St. Cloud State women’s teams will play in the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. CST at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis

The two teams will battle for the Hall of Fame Game Trophy.

The annual game raises awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minn., and showcases women’s college hockey at its highest level.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to play in a prestigious game like this against one of our in-state rivals,” said Gophers coach Brad Frost in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity to shine the spotlight on women’s hockey in Minnesota.”

It’s a tradition at these Hall of Fame games to introduce the inductees who are in attendance. This year’s event will feature Gophers assistant coach Natalie Darwitz, who has been inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

“It will be a particularly special night having Natalie back behind the bench and coaching in the Hall of Fame Game, knowing that she is a member of that elite group,” said Frost.

Tickets are available at www.gophersports.com, by calling 1-800-U-GOPHER, or by emailing [email protected].

Additional event details will be announced in the coming weeks.